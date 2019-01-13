2 men sought after robbery at North County jewelry store

SAN DIEGO — Police Sunday were looking for two men suspected of robbing a Carmel Mountain jewelry store.

The robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jared’s near the intersection of Carmel Mountain Road and Highland Ranch Road, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

Two men walked into the store, and one pulled a gun and instructed everyone in the building to get on the ground, Heims said. Meanwhile, the other man took a hammer and broke the glass cases in the store, taking the jewelry inside.

Both suspects ran out the front door and were last seeing running toward Carmel Mountain Road, Heims said.

One man was described as wearing a dark mask covering his face, a black hoodie and light blue jeans with holes in them, Heims said. The other man was also described as having a mask covering his face, as well as a black hoodie and tan pants. The second man was carrying a duffel bag.

Robbery detectives were continuing to investigate.