Police search for man who robbed yogurt shop in North County

VISTA, Calif. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a frozen yogurt shop in Vista late Friday night.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. Saturday, said the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

An armed man entered Fruttos Yogurt in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive. The bandit demanded cash from the employee working the cash register, officals said. The robber handed the employee a bag and ordered him to fill the bag with cash.

The suspect left the scene on foot and has not been located by authorities.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.