More wet weather to come after rainy start to the weekend

SAN DIEGO -- The second weekend of the new year brought some downpours and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area, much the same as the first week of 2019.

A south-moving storm began dousing the county with rain and frozen white flakes early Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Most areas received anywhere from around a tenth of an inch to a nearly a full inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego International Airport saw about 0.43 of an inch of rain, bringing its total for the season up to 5.73 inches -- around two inches above average for this time of year. An area near Escondido recorded 0.54 of an inch of rain, and La Mesa saw 0.3 of an inch.

Most of the moisture fell in the early to late morning hours, though some continued to fall in the mountains into the afternoon, NWS forecaster Adam Roser said. The mountains also saw some light snow on Saturday, Roser said.

The wet weather may have contributed to some crashes on San Diego freeways Saturday morning.

Two big rigs were involved in solo accidents on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista before dawn, with one of the rigs sliding into a ditch off the freeway and forcing the closure of the two right lanes and the on-ramp at Telegraph Canyon Road. And in Escondido, two separate crashes involving about 10 cars closed three lanes of Interstate 15 and the HOV lanes south of state Route 78.

The storm also was causing dangerous conditions at the beaches, prompting the NWS to issue a high surf advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday morning until noon Sunday.

Another period of scattered showers is in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. After that, a more serious storm, with widespread moderate to heavy rain and heavy mountain snow, is expected to roll in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures were predicted to hover in the upper-50s to mid-60s through most costal and inland-valley areas through to next weekend.