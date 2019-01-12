Man’s body found floating near local naval base

SAN DIEGO — Authorities found a man’s body floating near a San Diego naval base Saturday, just one day after a similar incident at a base in National City.

The middle-aged man was found floating near Naval Air Station North Island after someone called San Diego Harbor Police about the body around noon. Officials recovered the man and turned the body over to the medical examiner, who was investigating the cause of death and how long the man had been in the water.

Officials did not release more details about the man’s identity or description.

The discovery comes after the body of an unidentified man was found floating near Naval Base San Diego, in the Tidelands area of National City, on Friday morning.