Big-rig crash causes lane closures on I-805

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A big-rig crash shut down lanes of Interstate 805, as well as an on-ramp to the freeway in Chula Vista Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on northbound I-805 near Telegraph Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. A big rig reportedly overturned into a ditch off the freeway.

The two right lanes of the freeway and the on-ramp to northbound I-805 from Telegraph Canyon Road were still shut down as of about 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

There was an earlier crash involving a big rig in the same area, but the second crash caused the lane closures.

Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns said no serious injuries were reported in either crash.

A few tenths of an inch of rain fell across San Diego County before dawn Saturday morning, but it’s unclear if the wet conditions contributed to the crash.