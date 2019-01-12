2 multi-car crashes block I-15 after rainy morning

SAN DIEGO — Two separate multi-car crashes shut down lanes of Interstate 15 in Escondido Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol, snarling traffic in the area.

Dispatchers received a report at about 12:15 p.m. of a crash involving five to six cars on the right side of northbound I-15 near state Route 78, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Another three to four cars were blocking the HOV lane exit to Hale Avenue, dispatchers were told.

The three right lanes of I-15 were blocked near Valley Parkway, and HOV lanes were also blocked in the area, according to the CHP.

It wasn’t clear how many people were injured in the crashes.

Traffic was jammed back to the Felicita Road exit, according to Sigalert.com.