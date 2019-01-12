× 2 injured in suspected gang-related stabbing

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Two men were stabbed following a possible gang-related incident in Escondido late Friday, said police.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered two men suffering from stab wounds laying on the sidewalk at the intersection of Midway Drive and Washington Avenue, the Escondido Police Department confirmed with FOX 5.

The two men were transported to a local hospital. One was released, while the other, remained hospitalized Saturday.

No arrests were made.

The incident is being investigated by the Escondido Police Department.