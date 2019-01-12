× 2 hikers rescued at Torrey Pines following downpour

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A man and a woman were rescued on the trails of the Torrey Pines State Reserve early Saturday.

The 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m., said San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The couple got stuck coming back from their hike after it began to rain heavily, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief David Connor.

Rainy conditions made it difficult for the two to make it back to the parking lot, with the rain causing the sandstone to become slippery, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. They called 911 and stayed at their location until rescue crews arrived.

Rescue crews set up safety lines and anchor points to reach the couple that were 30-40 feet from the parking lot.

The two and a firefighter who became stuck during the rescue were eventually pulled to safety by a SDFD helicopter by 5:30 a.m.

The hikers were not injured, but did show signs of hyperthermia, said officials.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.