Watch: Neighbors crowd around driver after police chase ends in standoff

LOS ANGELES — A chase in South Los Angeles ended in an unusual standoff Friday, with the armed driver stopped in the street while neighbors gathered nearby, talking to officers and the driver.

Helicopter video showed a handgun in the man’s lap. At times, he held out a photo of a woman with the words “in loving memory” written below.

Then the driver took off again, pulling into an alley while officers gathered behind. The crowd followed, lingering at the end of the alley while officers lined up to keep the group at a distance.

Eventually the man stepped out of the car with his hands extended, getting on his knees as officers took him into custody. Police walked the man around the block, past the crowd, and placed him in the back of a cruiser.