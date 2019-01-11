Storm will bring rain, snow to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – Just like the first one, the second weekend of the new year will bring some downpours and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area.

A south-moving storm will begin dousing the county with rain and frozen white flakes late Friday evening or early Saturday, the National Weather Service advised.

Most coastal, inland-valley and mountain locales will get anywhere from a quarter-inch to three quarters of an inch of precipitation, and the deserts likely will receive between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain over the day, meteorologists predicted. The snow level is expected to reach around the 5,500-foot level.

The NWS issued a dense fog advisory for parts of the county valleys that is set to last until 9 a.m. Friday.

The rainfall, which may be heavy at times, should begin dissipating late Saturday morning and the storm system is expected to leave the region by Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

Another period of scattered showers is in the forecast next week for the far southern reaches of California, possibly beginning as early as Monday and continuing, off and on, as late as Friday.