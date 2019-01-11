Several museums offering free admission to furloughed federal employees this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Several San Diego museums will offer free admission this weekend to furloughed federal employees and contractors affected by the government shutdown.

The following museums are offering free entry for furloughed employees Saturday and Sunday: the Fleet Science Center, the San Diego Air & Space Museum, the Museum of Photographic Arts, the San Diego Museum of Art, the San Diego Natural History Museum and the New Children’s Museum.

Federal employees must show their federal employee identification for free admission for themselves and up to three guests.

“This is our small way of ensuring we contribute positively to family focused activities for those federal employees whose compensation has been delayed,” said Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. “We appreciate their efforts on our behalf and look forward to welcoming them this Saturday and Sunday.”