San Carlos woman hit by car wants to thank people who came to her aid

SAN DIEGO -- A San Carlos woman hit by a car while crossing the street last month is hoping to find and thank the people who quickly came to her aid.

Michelle Gorman was heading southbound in the crosswalk on Boulder Lake Avenue the morning of December 18 when police say a driver preparing to make a left onto Navajo Road turned right into her.

"I kind of went up onto his hood and then was dropped back down onto the ground," Gorman described.

The driver stayed at the scene and Gorman says in a flash, people came to her rescue.

"One woman got a hold of my oldest son and called him and then someone else came from behind me and kind of held my neck in place," Gorman said.

She says someone also called 911 and another person directed traffic around her. Now Gorman is hoping to track down the people who dropped everything to help her.

Gorman spent five days in the hospital. She suffered six fractures in her back and had her appendix and part of her intestines removed. As she continues to recover slowly, she keeps thinking about the perfect strangers who were there for her in her greatest time of need.

"I think nowadays people get so caught up in their own lives but I just want to say thank you," Gorman said.

She hasn't been working for the last month and expects to continue to be out of work for some time as she heals.

If you or anyone you know helped out Gorman that morning, you can contact her at michellegorman2011@yahoo.com