Protesters urge government to end shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two dozen protestors chanted anti-government shutdown slogans in front of the downtown federal courthouse Thursday.

Around 800,000 people have been furloughed due to President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign the bipartisan legislation to keep the government working. Trump said without $5.7 billion for a border wall he would not reopen the government.

Federal workers who spoke to FOX 5 said they are feeling the stress and have turned their ire towards Washington D.C.

“As an employee of the federal government, I have certain responsibility,” said Dulce Hernandez IRS agent. “They check my credit, they make sure I file on time, so If I don’t comply with those requirements my clearance can be revoked. I can be fired.”

George McCubbin retired after 27 years as a U.S. Border Patrol agent and said his federal agents need the government turned back on immediately.

“It just doesn’t make sense. The folks that are protecting our country are not getting paid,” said McCubbin.

Trump said he’s prepared to keep the government shutdown for months or even years if the border wall money doesn’t materialize.