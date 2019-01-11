× Man seriously injured in El Cajon hit-and-run

EL CAJON, Calif. – A motorist drove away after striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian in El Cajon Friday, police said.

The hit-and-run collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ann and Mary streets, El Cajon police Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

Witnesses told officers the pedestrian was arguing with the driver of a vehicle, described as a dark colored SUV, before the driver struck the victim with his vehicle then drove away in an unknown direction, MacArthur said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but apparently non-life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant said.

A detailed description of the driver was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311.