× Man found dead in creek at Navy base in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A body of a man was found on Naval Base San Diego, in the Tidelands area of National City Friday morning, authorities said.

Harbor Police were investigating the death of the unidentified man. His body was found in a creek on Navy base territory, not far from Gate 9, according to witnesses.

Military officials, US Coast Guard and National City police were assisting in the investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.