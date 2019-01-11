Jayme Closs said her abductor killed her parents, a woman who helped her says

BARRON, Wisc– Three months after she vanished and her parents were found shot dead in their Wisconsin home, 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive in a remote area two counties away, reportedly after she asked for help from a woman walking a dog.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after Jayme was found Thursday afternoon near the far northwestern Wisconsin community of Gordon, authorities say.

So much remains a mystery: Who killed Jayme’s parents? What happened to Jayme that night, and how did the teenager end up in Gordon, some 66 miles north of her home? And who is the arrested suspect?

Authorities may reveal some of these details during a Friday morning news conference. For now, Jayme’s relatives are breathing sighs of relief after a disappearance that captivated the state, spawning numerous searches and thousands of tips.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for not giving up on Jayme,” her godmother, Jennifer Smith, told CNN affiliate WCCO.

“Jayme: Aunt Jen can’t wait to give you that big hug and hold you tight,” Smith said, “because we’re not going to let you go.”

Jayme reportedly approached a woman Thursday

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that it had located Jayme alive in the late afternoon and that a suspect was arrested 10 minutes later.

Though authorities didn’t immediately release more details, a woman told the Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis that Jayme approached her for help Thursday afternoon while the woman was walking her dog.

They rushed to a neighbor’s home, where someone called 911, the Star Tribune reported.

Smith, the godmother, told WCCO that Jayme was recovering in a hospital near Duluth, Minnesota, and is expected to be released Friday.

Jayme’s aunt, Sue Allard, told WCCO of a rollercoaster day Thursday — the family earlier in the day had heard rumors, which authorities knocked down, that the teen might have been found in a different part of the state.

“And I just shut myself totally down. I thought today was going to be the day, and then I find out two hours later that she’s found and I just cannot believe this,” Allard told CNN affiliate WCCO reporter Mary McGuire.

Jayme declared missing after parents found dead

Jayme vanished October 15, the day her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot in their home near Barron, a town of 3,300 people in northwestern Wisconsin.

Investigators say a mysterious 911 call led deputies to discover the bodies. The call was “pinged” to the Closs home. When the dispatcher called the number back, a voicemail greeting indicated the phone belonged to Denise Closs. The log does not indicate who made the 911 call, but the dispatcher heard yelling in the background.

Police arrived to find the door kicked in, but no one was there. Investigators said they believed Jayme was at home during the shooting.

“Finally, we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Thousands of people joined search parties for months as investigators received thousands of tips. The FBI offered a cash reward for information on Jayme’s whereabouts, and hunters in the area were urged to be on the lookout for clues.

In December, the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office dedicated its Christmas tree to Jayme. The decorations spelled out her name in big, glittery letters, and they included green bulbs and ribbons. The color green is often used to raise awareness of missing children.

In the days after Jayme’s disappearance, law enforcement officials assured the public they believed she was alive and in danger.

Barron, a town of less than 3 square miles, has a population of about 3,300, according to US Census figures. It is about a one-hour, 50-minute drive from Minneapolis, and is about 50 minutes from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.