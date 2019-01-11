Gunman steals man’s wallet in broad daylight

SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a revolver robbed a pedestrian Friday in a neighborhood near Greenwood Memorial Park.

The robber confronted the victim and pointed the black handgun at him in the area of Franklin and San Miguel avenues in Mountain View shortly before 10 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After stealing the man’s wallet, the robber ran off to the west, Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The suspected gunman, who remained at large in the early afternoon, was described as a bald, roughly 5-foot-9-inch Latino with a mustache. He was wearing red shorts and a red hooded sweatshirt, the sergeant said.