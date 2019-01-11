FOX 5 Rent Live Official Sweepstakes Rules

SPONSOR: KSWB FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111

SWEEPSTAKES DATES: January 12, 2019 – January 22, 2019

HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter at http://www.fox5sandiego.com from 5:00 a.m. (PT) Saturday, January 12, 2019 and 8:00 a.m. (PT) Tuesday, January 22, 2019 (Sweepstakes Period). Click on the Contests tab and accurately complete the entry form for your chance to win. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor. Sponsors clock will be the official timepiece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per day. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, delayed, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY: This sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of San Diego, who are age 18 or older as of January 21, 2019, not a minor in his/her state of residence, and a legal resident of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C. (i.e. excluding Guam, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Territories and Possessions), who have not won any other prize from FOX 5 since December 1, 2018. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, Inc (FOX 5), FOX Network, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to enter or win the sweepstakes.

PRIZE:

Winner will receive: one (1) check for $2,000.00. This will be mailed to Winner’s residence by FOX.

Winner will also receive: a 3-day / 2-night trip for two (2) to Los Angeles, California to attend the taping RENT (the “Trip”). The Trip will consist of the following:

two (2) nights’ hotel accommodations for Winner and his/her guest at a hotel selected by FOX (one standard room, double occupancy, room & room tax only; i.e., not including hotel parking, meals, beverages, tips, telephone charges, incidentals or any other personal expenses; winner must pay additional charges);

two (2) tickets to attend the taping of RENT on January 27, 2019 (“Event”);

round-trip car transportation for two (2) to Los Angeles from Winner’s residence;

ground transportation to/from the hotel and Event;

The total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of all prizes is up to Four Thousand Dollars ($4,000).

WINNER SELECTION:

The winner will be selected by a random drawing from all entries received, on January 22, 2019. The winner will be contacted by phone or email, as applicable.

If Sponsor is unable to speak to the winner by phone within 24 hours of Sponsor’s initial attempt to contact the winner (including winner failure to return a phone call or text/email message from Sponsor), the originally selected winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above, are the responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the value of the prize.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

The Winner may be required to present valid government-issued identification and may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: If for any reason, the online-entry of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, in its sole discretion, Sponsor believes such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsor or right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in a FOX 5 sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by these rules and the Sponsor’s decisions and to release Sponsor, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes and your acceptance and use of any prize.