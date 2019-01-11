× County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar attends border security discussion in D.C.

WASHINGTON — San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar attended a roundtable discussion on U.S.-Mexico border security at the White House Friday.

Gaspar and several sheriffs from border communities in Texas highlighted violent acts committed by immigrants living in the country illegally. Gaspar noted that San Diego County relies heavily on interborder commerce but also told the panel of San Diego’s issues with drug and sex trafficking, claiming illegal immigration exacerbates both industries. According to Gaspar, sex trafficking in San Diego County — an $800 million industry — is a direct result of “insecurity at our border.”

“Twenty-two hundred miles from Washington, D.C., representatives like me are held accountable by these families and these victims each and every day while a standoff continues here,” Gaspar said at the discussion. “And so, I challenge our congressional members to meet with these families, to meet with these victims, to look them in the eye and tell them that this is not a crisis.”

Gaspar’s office did not respond to a request for comment on her attendance at the roundtable.

At the roundtable, President Donald Trump backed off his previous threats to declare a national emergency to fully build his signature wall on the country’s southern border.

A Thursday NBC report also detailed that the White House has considered diverting Army Corps of Engineers disaster relief funding originally meant to help Puerto Rico and California toward funding the wall.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take steps to support immigrants such as asylum seekers in San Diego, including directing the chief administration office to find properties in which to shelter asylum-seeking migrants.

Gaspar and fellow Supervisor Dianne Jacob voted against the board’s proposal to find places to shelter asylum seekers.