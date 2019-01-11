Autistic man reported missing from Vista home

VISTA, Calif. – Authorities Friday were seeking public help in finding an autistic 27-year-old man missing in Vista.

last was seen at his home in the 500 block of Civic Center Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Ramirez has high-functioning autism and can care for himself, but has difficulty speaking, the department said.

His family told deputies he regularly uses public transportation and frequents Oceanside beaches.

Ramirez is a 6-foot Hispanic man weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Ramirez’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at (858) 565-5200.