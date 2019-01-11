51 years later, a family reunites in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An emotional family reunion took place at San Diego International Airport Friday as a woman met the daughter she put up for adoption 51 years ago.

“It’s crazy, yeah. I’m glad it’s coming to fruition," said Ramona resident Lori Webster, who waited anxiously with her sister, Lisa, to meet their half-sister who was flying in from Ohio.

“She has never heard her daughter’s voice -- never hugged her daughter. The hardest thing for her to ever do was to give that baby up," Webster said about her stepmom, Karen Leslie of Michigan.

51 yrs later - a daughter meets her mother for the first time... an emotional reunion @SanDiegoAirport story @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/nyK5JxTnX1 — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) January 12, 2019

After her flight was delayed for about an hour, Erin Chatterton arrived at the airport to meet her family.

“How do you love somebody you’ve never met? But you can love somebody you've never met. She (Karen) gave me life. It could’ve been the alternative. I've always known I was adopted. She gave me life -- I'm so appreciative of that," said Chatterton.

The reunion only came about because Erin and Lori’s sister had gone on AncestryDNA last year to take tests and then matches were revealed.

“I was sitting by a campfire… opened my email and saw the results and I just cried and cried," said Chatterton. The family planned on spending a long weekend in Ramona getting to know each other better. “I’m just happy they were able to find each other and reconnect again," Webster said.