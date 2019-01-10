Border officials hold ‘large-scale’ drill in San Ysidro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection held a “large-scale operational readiness exercise” at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Thursday.

The drill began shortly before 1 p.m. and lasted about 20 minutes. Around 12:30 p.m., authorities in riot gear could be seen preparing for the exercise. Then a large line fanned out across the border entry, deploying what appeared to be smoke canisters that mimicked the effect of tear gas.

“CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and have been making – and will continue to make – necessary preparations. These include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources as needed to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel,” the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The exercise comes on the same day President Trump visited McAllen, Texas, a border town where he met with officials to discuss border security and immigration policy.

A CBP Border drill last month featured riot gear and fake tear gas. View photos from that December exercise below: