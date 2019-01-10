Tourist dies after being swept away by big waves while chasing dog in rough surf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man who was swept out in rough surf in Ocean Beach Wednesday died later at the hospital, officials said.

The man, identified as Gregg Owens, was seen chasing his dog into the waves around 1:45 p.m. at Dog Beach. Witnesses said he was swept out about 75 yards by the rough surf and slammed into the rock jetty, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Lifeguards on jet skis found him floating face down in the water about 20 minutes later.

Owens was brought back to shore and taken to UCSD Medical Center, where he died a short time after he arrived.

Owens was visiting San Diego from Nevada. His exact age was not known, but lifeguards estimated that he was in his 50s or early 60s.

