Target hiring for new North Park store

SAN DIEGO — Target is looking to hire 60 employees for its new store opening in North Park.

Hiring fairs will begin Monday for the small-format store, which will open its doors at 3029 University Avenue on March 17.

“Our North Park store is searching for 60 team members who are committed to providing guests with the best shopping experience, while working alongside a world-class team,” said store leader Kristin Ramirez.

The job fair will be held January 14 through 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Target’s Mission Valley store at 1640 Camino del Rio North.

Those who are interested are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply ahead of the job fair or apply in person.