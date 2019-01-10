Squatter lives in Tony Gwynn’s foreclosed home in Poway: report

POWAY, Calif. – The foreclosed home of the late MLB Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn reportedly has a squatter living in it, FOX News reported.

The $2.3 million Poway home foreclosed in June and neighbors have since reported seeing at least one man frequenting the residence, according to FOX News.

Neighbors told San Diego Union-Tribune that a person loaded barrels into the garage, sparking rumors of a possible methamphetamine lab, the report stated.

A property management company told the newspaper they had begun the civil eviction proceedings.

Read more at FOX News.