ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Residents weigh in on Chula Vista Bayfront project

Posted 11:05 PM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37PM, January 10, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Residents are getting a say in the long-awaited Chula Vista Bayfront project.

The second of three workshops was held Tuesday at the Chula Vista Public Library to give people a chance to weigh in on the design of two new parks: Sweetwater Park and Harbor Park.

“From the options, they have a family play area and I have grandchildren so it’s very exciting,”said Shelley Fox, a Chula Vista native. “Very exciting to me having grown up here and to see just the progress that Chula Vista is making."

Related Story
Port of San Diego, City of Chula Vista to host design workshop for Harbor Park

Port of San Diego officials said 2019 is a big year for the project, which has been about 20 years in the making. Ground is set to break on the Costa Vista RV Park and on a bicycle and pedestrian promenade that will connect the Sweetwater and Harbor parks.

“This is the first time that ground is being broken for what will become a permanent development,” Port of San Diego Project Manager Mark McIntire said.

The Chula Vista Bayfront project also will include a 1,600 room hotel and resort known as the Gaylord. Developers are currently planning convention space, restaurants, shopping, pools and even a lazy river.

Those overseeing the development told FOX 5 it's hard to say exactly when it will be complete, but that the wait will be worth it.

“This is going to be huge for Chula Vista. I think it’s really going to bring people here and when that happens it’s just a win for everyone,” Fox said.

The Sweetwater Park Design Workshop will be held January 29 at 6 p.m. at the Chula Vista Public Library.

Related stories