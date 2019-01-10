Residents weigh in on Chula Vista Bayfront project

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Residents are getting a say in the long-awaited Chula Vista Bayfront project.
The second of three workshops was held Tuesday at the Chula Vista Public Library to give people a chance to weigh in on the design of two new parks: Sweetwater Park and Harbor Park.
“From the options, they have a family play area and I have grandchildren so it’s very exciting,”said Shelley Fox, a Chula Vista native. “Very exciting to me having grown up here and to see just the progress that Chula Vista is making."
Port of San Diego officials said 2019 is a big year for the project, which has been about 20 years in the making. Ground is set to break on the Costa Vista RV Park and on a bicycle and pedestrian promenade that will connect the Sweetwater and Harbor parks.
“This is the first time that ground is being broken for what will become a permanent development,” Port of San Diego Project Manager Mark McIntire said.
The Chula Vista Bayfront project also will include a 1,600 room hotel and resort known as the Gaylord. Developers are currently planning convention space, restaurants, shopping, pools and even a lazy river.
Those overseeing the development told FOX 5 it's hard to say exactly when it will be complete, but that the wait will be worth it.
“This is going to be huge for Chula Vista. I think it’s really going to bring people here and when that happens it’s just a win for everyone,” Fox said.
The Sweetwater Park Design Workshop will be held January 29 at 6 p.m. at the Chula Vista Public Library.