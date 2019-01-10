Residents weigh in on Chula Vista Bayfront project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Residents are getting a say in the long-awaited Chula Vista Bayfront project.

The second of three workshops was held Tuesday at the Chula Vista Public Library to give people a chance to weigh in on the design of two new parks: Sweetwater Park and Harbor Park.

“From the options, they have a family play area and I have grandchildren so it’s very exciting,”said Shelley Fox, a Chula Vista native. “Very exciting to me having grown up here and to see just the progress that Chula Vista is making."

Port of San Diego officials said 2019 is a big year for the project, which has been about 20 years in the making. Ground is set to break on the Costa Vista RV Park and on a bicycle and pedestrian promenade that will connect the Sweetwater and Harbor parks.

“This is the first time that ground is being broken for what will become a permanent development,” Port of San Diego Project Manager Mark McIntire said.

The Chula Vista Bayfront project also will include a 1,600 room hotel and resort known as the Gaylord. Developers are currently planning convention space, restaurants, shopping, pools and even a lazy river.