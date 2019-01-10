× Port of San Diego, City of Chula Vista to host design workshop for Harbor Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Port of San Diego and city of Chula Vista will hold a public workshop Thursday to take feedback on the design of the future Harbor Park.

The workshops are the second phase of the port’s public outreach efforts regarding the design of the park. The port will hold another workshop regarding the design of Sweetwater Park, which will be located near Harbor Park on the Chula Vista Bayfront.

According to the port, Thursday’s workshop will begin with a discussion of feedback the port received during the first design workshop last year. Representatives from the port and the city of Chula Vista will also discuss how that feedback has been used to mold the design of the park and where the design process currently is. Attendees will then be able to give further feedback on the park’s design and amenities.

The port and the city of Chula Vista encourage members of the public to attend the workshop and complete a post-event survey to give additional feedback on the park’s design. The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center Branch of the Chula Vista Public Library at 365 F St. Residents can also visit the port’s website regarding developments on the Chula Vista Bayfront, portofsandiego.org/projects/chula-vista-bayfront, for more information.