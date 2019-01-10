Missing Wisconsin 13-year-old found alive after nearly 3 months

BARRON, Wisc. — A teen girl who had been missing since her parents were found dead at their Wisconsin home in October has been found alive, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

Jayme Closs, 13, was found and a suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the department. Officials released little other information about the girl’s condition or the person who was arrested, noting that it was “a very fluid and active investigation.” Officials planned to hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.

Jayme vanished Oct. 15, and her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot in their home near Barron, a town of 3,300 in northwestern Wisconsin.

Investigators say a mysterious 911 call led deputies to discover the bodies. The call was “pinged” to the Closs home. When the dispatcher called the number back, a voice mail greeting indicated the phone belonged to Denise Closs. The log does not indicate who made the 911 call, but the dispatcher heard yelling in the background.

“Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement.

“This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight.”