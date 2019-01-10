Man tries to lure boy into pickup in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A man attempted to lure a 12-year-old boy into his pickup truck in Santee Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The boy was walking home from Rico Seco School near 9901 Riverwalk Drive around 3:15 p.m. when a man pulled up to him in a pickup truck, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The man told the boy his father sent him to pick him up and to get in the truck. The boy then ran to a nearby apartment complex.

The boy’s mother told investigators neither she nor the boy’s father asked for their son to be picked up.

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Riverwalk Drive. He was described as a tan white man in his 40s with short blonde hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a brown Hurley baseball cap and a white and blue short-sleeved plaid shirt. The vehicle was described as a dirty, newer model, single-cab white Ford F-150 pickup truck, lifted with black rims.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.