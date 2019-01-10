Man drives into motel, is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man who police believe intentionally drove his car into an El Cajon motel Thursday night was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 62-year-old man was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Budget Inn Motel on East Main Street, El Cajon Police Lt. Jason Taub said. When the man left his motel room, during an exchange with the motel clerk, he made threats to come back and hurt the clerk.

Around 8 p.m., the man drove his car into the motel office, where the clerk was seated behind a desk, police said.

The clerk was taken to a hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of attempted homicide, felony domestic violence and possibly driving under the influence of alcohol and took him to county jail.

The city building inspector was called out to assess the condition of the motel.