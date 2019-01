LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Police Department’s headquarters was evacuated Thursday night due to a suspicious package, authorities said.

A hazardous materials unit was sent to the headquarters, located at 1st and Main streets in downtown Los Angeles.

People were asked to avoid the area.

