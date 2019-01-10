× Kamala Harris likely to announce run for president around MLK Day: report

SAN DIEGO – It appears Senator Kamala Harris will seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, CBS reported Thursday.

CBS reported sources saying Harris will announce her candidacy on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in late January. The source told CBS the announcement will most likely be made at a campaign rally in Harris’ hometown of Oakland.

Harris, 54, has recently been making the rounds on talk shows and events to promote her new book.

In her new memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” Harris described her anger watching her mother become a target because she was “brown-skinned” and how that has driven her efforts to enhance the legal and humanitarian protections over immigrants coming into the US.

Harris said she was blessed with a nurturing, happy, healthy childhood, but has been dismayed by Trump’s vilification of immigrants.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday, Harris said she would make a decision soon and she believes the country is ready for a woman of color as president.

“We have to give the American people more credit, and we have to understand that the American public and the people of our country are smart people, who will make decisions about who will be their leader, based on who they believe is capable, who they believe has an honest desire to lead, to represent, to see them, to be a voice for them even if they have no power,” Harris said. “Those are the kinds of people who we are as a country. And so the pundits can talk all day, and all night, and there’s a lot of chatter about which demographic will do this or that. It has been my life’s experience that the American people are smart and they make decisions about what’s in the best interest of their household, their family and their community. And I have faith that in 2020, and in any other election, that will be their motivation when they vote.”

But she argued that the American people deserve better leadership than they are seeing under President Donald Trump.

The former California attorney general also expressed regret that she was not informed by her staff that her former top aide in that previous office was accused of gender harassment, a lawsuit that the attorney general’s office settled for nearly $400,000 after she had moved on to the US Senate.

Harris said that as a leader of the #MeToo movement, “it was a very painful experience to know that something could happen in one’s office of almost 5,000 people, granted, but that I didn’t know about it.”

“That being said, I take full responsibility for anything that has happened in my office,” she said. “I always do, and I always will. The buck stops with me.”

“Even in the office of someone who has been an advocate for women’s rights, and all people’s rights, there is no office that is immune from this kind of behavior, and that’s something that we are also going to have to deal with. That’s a sad statement,” she added.

Larry Wallace, who headed the Bureau of Law Enforcement at the California Attorney General’s office, was accused by his former assistant of forcing her to change the paper or the ink in a printer under his desk every day and refused to move the printer.

Wallace worked closely with Harris for many years, and she praised his efforts to help root out racial bias in the attorney general’s office in her recent memoir.