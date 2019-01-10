Gas leak near San Diego State prompts evacuation

SAN DIEGO – An apartment near San Diego State University was evacuated Thursday after a gas leak was reported, officials said.

A construction worker digging in near Montezuma Road and Campanile Drive hit a gas line Thursday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz. San Diego Gas & Electric crews were notified and working on repairing it.

SDFRD crews were evacuating a nearby apartment complex, Munoz said.

