Ceiling collapses on sleeping woman in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A ceiling collapsed onto a woman who was sleeping in her National City home, she said Thursday.

Juliana Raynoso said she was in bed at her home on the 100 block of E 2nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a large piece of drywall fell from the ceiling. The soaked drywall was significantly heavier than usual due to a water leak in the above unit, she said.

Raynoso told FOX 5 that she had reported issues about the leak to her landlord, but nothing had been done to fix it.

“Since it rained really hard two to three weeks ago, my house flooded and [the landlord] hasn’t done anything about it,” Raynoso said. When she paid rent in January she brought up the leaking again, but nothing was done.

Raynoso suffered minor injuries.