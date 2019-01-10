Arkansas triple-murder suspect busted over trolley fare in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police arrested a man suspected of committing a triple-murder in a city more than 1,500 miles away — and it was all over a trolley fare violation.

Police said officers first confronted Joshua Williams, 22, Wednesday at the Harborside Trolley Station on 28th Street. Williams was suspected of not paying his fare. But while running Williams’ record, police realized he had an active felony warrant in Little Rock, Arkansas for a triple-homicide dating back to November 2018.

Williams had been living on the streets of San Diego in the time since the suspected murder, according to police.

Officers arrested Williams and alerted police in Little Rock. The man was booked into Central County Jail for the felony warrant and will eventually be extradited to Arkansas, SDPD said.