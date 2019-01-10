$2M bail set for man accused of firing gun in 7-Eleven, leaving in taxi

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of firing a gun at a clerk while robbing a Midway-area convenience store, then allegedly commandeering a cab and forcing the driver to lead officers on a brief pursuit, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including kidnapping for robbery and kidnapping during a carjacking.

Steven Raymond Stogsdill, 38, was ordered held on $2 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney James Koerber said Stogsdill hailed a cab in Old Town about 8 a.m. Tuesday and told the driver to take him to a 7-Eleven store in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard.

Koerber alleged Stogsdill fired a gun while robbing a clerk inside the store and returned to the cab, ordering the cabbie to drive away or he would shoot him.

A short time later, officers responding to the robbery spotted the taxi headed toward Point Loma and tried to pull it over.

“The suspect ordered the cab driver to continue south on Rosecrans Street, and a pursuit ensued,” said San Diego police Lt. Martha Sainz.

The brief chase ended when the taxi driver had to stop for traffic at Nimitz Boulevard and Harbor Drive. There, officers were able to arrest Stogsdill without further incident, according to police. Cash from the robbery and a gun were recovered from the back seat of the cab, the prosecutor said.

Stogsdill faces life in prison plus 20 years if convicted, according to Koerber.

A readiness conference was set for Jan. 22 and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 24.