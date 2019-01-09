Police search for man who stabbed woman in back at Fashion Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman was stabbed near the Bloomingdale's at Fashion Valley mall late Wednesday afternoon, San Diego Police confirm.

Officers said the attack happened just before 3:30 p.m. The 58-year-old woman had been texting when a man came up behind her "and she felt a sharp pain in her back," SDPD said. The woman turned around and saw the man walking away. She chased him through the parking lot onto Friars Road but lost him by the time he reached the State Route 163 off-ramp, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early 30's, about 6-feet tall with light brown hair and either green or blue eyes. He was wearing a green shirt and brown pants.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to her right shoulder blade, police said.

Officers said no arrests have been made in the case.