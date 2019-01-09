Trump threatens to cut FEMA funding for California wildfire relief

SAN DIEGO – President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he’ll cut off Federal Emergency Management Agency funding used to aid in California wildfire relief.

“Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!” Trump tweeted.

The president has criticized California for its handling of wildfires in November. Trump blamed wildfires across the state on quote gross mismanagement.

This story is developing.