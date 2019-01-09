Todd Gloria announces run for San Diego mayor

SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria, a California state assemblymember and former San Diego city councilmember, announced Wednesday that he will run for San Diego mayor in 2020.

Gloria made the announcement official with a video address posted to Facebook:

“It’s clear that San Diego needs strong, experienced and progressive leadership in the Mayor’s Office – leadership that has the courage to take our city beyond business as usual and solve the long-standing problems that have faced our city. That’s why I’m running for Mayor,” Gloria said in a release. “San Diego may be America’s Finest City, but we should strive to be more than just fine. We should dare to be great.”

If elected, Gloria would be the first person of color to serve as San Diego mayor and the city’s first mayor of the LGBT community, his announcement notes.

A Democrat, Gloria served as interim mayor in 2013 after the resignation of Bob Filner. Gloria currently serves as majority whip in the State Assembly.

Current San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, a fellow Democrat, has also announced her candidacy in the 2020 mayoral race.