Thieves rob man at gunpoint near tire shop

SAN DIEGO – Two men robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the Rolando area, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3:35 a.m. from a man in the 6900 block of El Cajon Boulevard reporting that he had been robbed by two men who had handguns, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

Officers responded to the area and the 64-year-old man told them that two men had stolen cash from him at gunpoint in front of a tire shop on El Cajon Boulevard near 72nd Street, Hawkins said.

The thieves then left in an unknown direction in a white pickup truck, Hawkins said.

No detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.