Sewage contamination closes Imperial Beach shoreline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- The county has expanded beach closures near the US-Mexico border to include all of Imperial Beach due to sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River after recent rainfall.

Observations have indicated contamination of ocean water is likely in Imperial Beach, according to the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health.

Signs will be up until the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

Runoff from two separate storms in the next week is expected to keep the beaches closed even longer.