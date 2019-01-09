Public invited to Stan Lee’s memorial in late January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Stan Lee’s fans will get to mourn the Marvel Comics creator at a public memorial in Hollywood in late January, organizers said Wednesday.

Lee, who died November 12 at the age of 95, will be honored outside the TCL Chinese Theatre at 6925 Hollywood Boulevard on January 30 at 5 p.m.. It’s the location were his hand and footprints are in cement.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith will be on hand to moderate a discussion about Lee. Other celebrities expected to be there will be Mark Hamill, Vincent D’Onofrio and Wu Tang Clan member RZA, FOX News reported.

The event will include musical performances, an art exhibit, speakers and costumes from Lee’s creations.

Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, @ThatKevinSmith, @LegionMofficial & @AgentsofMayhem will host a tribute to Stan Lee at the @ChineseTheatres January 30th. Tickets available at https://t.co/biZkXMBKpo beginning 5pm PST. All net proceeds to benefit @heroinitiative. pic.twitter.com/ML5dWGnXgM — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) January 9, 2019

Tickets go on sale Wednesday evening. Proceeds go to Hero Initiative to support struggling comic-book creators.

A private memorial will happen later that night inside the venue.