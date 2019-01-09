Officials ID man killed by deputies at East County Del Taco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot by deputies last weekend when he allegedly pulled a gun on them inside an East County fast-food restaurant.

Adolfo Gonzalez of San Diego was mortally wounded when Deputies Carlos Cenizo, Sean Daly and Casey Dow opened fire on him at the Del Taco on Broadway near State Route 94 in Lemon Grove on Saturday evening, according to sheriff's officials.

Medics took Gonzalez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Rich Williams said. No other injuries were reported.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m., as the patrolmen were investigating a report that a man later identified as Gonzalez had threatened a customer with a handgun at the business.

It was unclear what prompted Gonzalez's alleged threatening actions.

Cenizo has been with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department since 2014. Daly and Dow have served with the agency since 2015. All three are assigned to the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation.