Tourist swept away by waves after chasing dog into ocean

SAN DIEGO -- A man had to be rescued after getting swept away by waves in Ocean Beach Wednesday, the same day the pier was closed for a high surf advisory.

The man was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR before being rushed to UCSD Hillcrest, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Officials did not immediately release more information about his status.

The man was a visitor from Nevada believed to be in his mid-50s to early 60s, officials said. He was first seen chasing after his dog as it ran into the water at the Ocean Beach dog beach around 1:45 p.m.

The man was swept about 75 yards out and was eventually spotted floating face-down, officials said. Beachgoers rushed into the water to try to help the man as an SDFD rescue team arrived. Eventually rescuers on jet skis reached the man and brought him to shore. The tourist was found unconscious and was not breathing.

The victim's dog made it back to shore unharmed, SDFD said.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory that lasts through 10 p.m. Thursday, warning of rip currents and waves ranging up to 14 feet in height. The advisory led officials to close the pier in Ocean Beach.