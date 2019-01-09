Forecast warns of high surf, strong rip currents at San Diego beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A large western swell will bring heavy surf to San Diego-area beaches Wednesday and result in dangerous conditions for surfers, swimmers and boaters.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory that lasts through 10 p.m. Thursday, as well as a small craft advisory set to expire at the same time.

Waves ranging from six to 14 feet are possible in some areas, with the highest sets anticipated south of Del Mar, forecasters said.

Among the dangers posed by the rough seas are strong rip currents, minor coastal flooding and coastal erosion, according to the NWS.

Forecasters warned that entrances to harbors -- particularly Mission Bay -- will be difficult to navigate due to breakers large enough to capsize boats.

The Ocean Beach Pier will be closed for the duration of the high surf advisory, but had not been damaged as of 10:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The surf was expected to peak Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, then slowly subside through Thursday evening, forecasters said.