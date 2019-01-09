ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Drill could cause delays at San Ysidro Port of Entry Thursday

Posted 5:27 PM, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, January 9, 2019

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a “large-scale operational readiness exercise” could result in minimal processing delays at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Thursday.

The exercise is planned to begin at 1 p.m. and last 10 minutes.

“CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and have been making – and will continue to make – necessary preparations. These include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources as needed to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel,” the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement.

U.S. military troops stand on the U.S. side of the San Ysidro port of entry during a “large-scale operational readiness exercise” which briefly closed the border crossing on November 22, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Parts of the migrant caravan have been arriving to Tijuana after traveling for more than a month through Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S. border. President Donald Trump today threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border if the arrival of migrants leads to a loss of ‘control’ on the Mexican side. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

