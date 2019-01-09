Deputies arrest man after gunshot leads to brief standoff in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of threatening a relative with a gun and firing a shot when deputies arrived, leading to a standoff that lasted around an hour in Vista, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:10 p.m. Tuesday from a person in the 100 block of Hillside Terrace reporting that a man had threatened the caller with a gun, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Deputies responded to the area and witnesses told them a man had attempted to vandalize his sister’s car tires with a knife, then had threatened family members with a gun, Perkins said.

As deputies were interviewing witnesses, they heard a gunshot from inside a home in the area, the lieutenant said.

Deputies surrounded the home and ordered the man to come out, Perkins said.

The man, later identified as 43-year-old Oscar Alfaro Vega, surrendered and was taken into custody without incident around 7:05 p.m., Perkins said.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies did not believe the shot was directed at them, but investigators found preliminary evidence that the gunshot had been fired from the suspect’s weapon, Perkins said.

Vega was booked into the Vista Detention Facility around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, attempted vandalism, receiving stolen property and illegal discharge of a firearm with negligence, according to jail records.

He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.