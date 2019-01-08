× 2 teens spotted in San Diego reported missing from San Bernardino County

SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers from San Bernardino County that have been spotted in San Diego were reported missing, authorities announced Tuesday.

Serena Quijada and Joshua Carrillo, both 16-years-old, have been missing since December 17. Authorities believe the two are together.

Quijada went missing from her home in Chino, while Carrillo went missing from his home in Fontana, said the Chino Police Department.

The two teens are believed to be traveling in a black 2003 Pontiac Grand AM with California license plates7FNA635.

Quijada and Carrillo have apparently been spotted in Chula Vista and San Diego, said The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Quijada was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with auburn hair and brown eyes. Carrillo was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chino Police Department at 909-628-1234 orThe National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).