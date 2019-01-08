Woman hit by car in Mira Mesa intersection

SAN DIEGO – A woman may not survive after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Mira Mesa early Tuesday morning, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, San Diego police said. The crash happened at 5 a.m. at Black Mountain Road and Mira Mesa Boulevard, two blocks from Interstate 15.

The driver stayed at the crash site, according to police.

Traffic was diverted away from the area until the lanes at the intersection opened at 7 a.m.