MCAS Miramar to hold lockdown exercise

SAN DIEGO – Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will rehearse procedures Tuesday in the event of a base lockdown.

According to MCAS Miramar officials, the exercise will allow base personnel, family members and other base residents to practice what they would do in the event of an emergency. The lockdown is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

All entry and exit gates across the base will be closed during the 30- minute drill and residents may experience traffic delays around the base. Military police plan to work with law enforcement officers to lessen the effects of the exercise for those not on the base.

Traffic flow on the base will also be subject to checkpoints during the drill, according to Miramar officials. Residents may also hear announcements from the base’s public address system during the drill and are advised not to be alarmed.

Residents can visit the MCAS Miramar Twitter account, @MCASMiramarCA, or call the base’s office of communications at (858) 577-6000 for more information about the exercise.